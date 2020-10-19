Zacks: Analysts Expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Announce $2.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will post $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.69. Adobe reported earnings of $2.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.91 to $9.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.54 to $11.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.10.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,470 shares of company stock valued at $34,289,308 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,851,000 after buying an additional 2,727,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,572,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Adobe by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $707,710,000 after purchasing an additional 799,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Adobe by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $806,703,000 after purchasing an additional 765,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,565,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $502.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

