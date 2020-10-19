Zacks: Analysts Expect Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Post -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Natera reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.45.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $147,554.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,566.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $6,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,804 shares of company stock worth $32,243,394 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 8.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after acquiring an additional 61,506 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 67.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 68,194 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after acquiring an additional 41,035 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 76.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 38,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.48. 3,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,846. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 1.21. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

