Zacks: Analysts Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSA. TheStreet raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

NSA stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.99. 5,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,072. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 366.49 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 784 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.2 million rentable square feet.

