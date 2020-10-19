Zacks: Analysts Expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.09. Universal Technical Institute posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $54.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million.

UTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $5.11 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $166.64 million, a PE ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $264,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,630.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $32,493.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,727.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,362 shares of company stock worth $1,083,294. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 10,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Fondren Management LP bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.