Zacks: Analysts Expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Universal Technical Institute reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $54.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $32,493.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,727.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $268,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,664.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,362 shares of company stock worth $1,083,294 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 57.1% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,220,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,509 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth about $1,189,000. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 57.6% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 474,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 173,484 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth about $1,022,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 75.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 254,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 109,257 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTI opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

