Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Post -$0.88 EPS

Equities analysts expect Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) to post ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Golden Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 158.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($5.68) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 16.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2,695.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $381.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.