Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Analysts expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Rapid7 reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.85.

RPD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,620. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.51. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,250 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $84,037.50. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $282,282.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,241,168.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,718. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Rapid7 by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 53,571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,641,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Rapid7 by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 297,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,199,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

