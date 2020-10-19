Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will report $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.09. Universal Technical Institute posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $54.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $5.11 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.64 million, a PE ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67.

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $32,493.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,727.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,630.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,362 shares of company stock worth $1,083,294 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 689,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

See Also: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.