Zacks: Brokerages Expect Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.50). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.07).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CATB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 64.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 1,233,750.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATB traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,905. The company has a market capitalization of $119.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.59.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

