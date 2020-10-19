Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.53 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 21.99%.

LBAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

LBAI opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $534.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,681 shares of company stock worth $87,826. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,959,000 after buying an additional 56,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,314,000 after buying an additional 53,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 19,398 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 327,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 26,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

