Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is $0.12. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 128.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. Nomura downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 501,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Guardian Investment Management boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% during the third quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 205.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 31.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 345,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 82,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,162. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

