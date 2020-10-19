Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Sage Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.00. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.20.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

