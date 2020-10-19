Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tokyo Electron Limited (TEL) is a company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic products for industrial uses. TEL is the largest manufacturer of IC and FPD production equipment in Japan and the third largest in the world. The Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of coaters and developers for wafer processing, plasma etching equipment, thermal processing systems and others. The Flat-panel Display (FPD) Manufacturing Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of coaters and developers for FPD manufacturing, plasma etching/ashing apparatus and others. The Electronic Component and Information Communication Equipment segment provides semiconductor products such as integrated circuits (ICs), computer and network equipment and software. In addition, the Company is also involved in logistics, facility management and insurance businesses. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tokyo Electron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.85. Tokyo Electron has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $71.50.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tokyo Electron will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

