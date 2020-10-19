Zacks Investment Research Lowers Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Potbelly alerts:

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Potbelly will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,095 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $36,470.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,666.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Near bought 12,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,892. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,382 shares of company stock worth $137,169 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Potbelly (PBPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.