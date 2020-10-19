Zacks Investment Research Lowers Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ SLRX opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.80. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.95% and a negative net margin of 195.34%. On average, analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

