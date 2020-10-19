Zacks Investment Research Upgrades James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) to Buy

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

JHX has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of JHX opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $26.37.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 6.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 893.1% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 30.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

