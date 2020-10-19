Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) to “Buy”

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KDDI Corporation is a comprehensive communications company offering both fixed-line and mobile communications services. For individual customers, KDDI offers its mobile communications and fixed-line communications like broadband Internet/telephone services under the brand name au. For business clients, KDDI provides all services in the Information and Communication Technology realm, from Fixed Mobile Convergence networks to data centers, applications, and security strategies. KDDI Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get KDDI alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KDDI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KDDI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KDDIY opened at $13.07 on Friday. KDDI has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.15.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KDDI (KDDIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.