Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $204.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past six months, Stanley Black & Decker's shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from solid product offerings (especially related to security, healthy and do-it-yourself preferences), a positive e-commerce trend, innovation efforts and inorganic activities in the future. Also, its commitment toward rewarding shareholders with dividend payments (a hike of 1.4% in the quarterly dividend was announced in July 2020) enhances its attractiveness. Notably, the company temporarily halted its share buyback activities. Cost-reduction actions and solid liquidity also might help it overcome the pandemic-related difficulties. Cost savings to the tune of $680 million are anticipated to be realized in 2020. Meanwhile, in the past 60 days, its earnings estimates have been raised for the third quarter and 2020.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.93.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $176.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.13. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $180.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 853.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

