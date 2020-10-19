Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised Zalando to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

ZLNDY opened at $49.67 on Monday. Zalando has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 225.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

