Zel Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $846,691.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zel has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00573788 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00066877 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00051260 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 115,334,250 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for Zel is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

