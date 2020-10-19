Zero (ZER) Market Capitalization Achieves $763,224.04

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Zero has a total market cap of $763,224.04 and $269,121.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zero has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0916 or 0.00000788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,939,326 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

