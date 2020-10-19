Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the September 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 716,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ZG opened at $97.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $112.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.99.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZG. Truist raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. 140166 raised Zillow Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2,018.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,340,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,825 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,076,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,861,000 after buying an additional 151,708 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 156.5% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 187,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after buying an additional 114,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $2,936,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

