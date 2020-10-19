Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th.

Zoetis has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zoetis to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Shares of ZTS opened at $163.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,566.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $179,432.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,455.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

