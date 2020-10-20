13,428 Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Acquired by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 122,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $34.16. 28,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,446. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

