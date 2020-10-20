3,916 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Acquired by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,393,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,342,000 after buying an additional 609,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 983,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after purchasing an additional 108,572 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 875,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,755,000 after acquiring an additional 31,007 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 766,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,790,000 after acquiring an additional 81,972 shares during the period.

VPL stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $68.85. 8,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average of $63.94. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $71.07.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

