528 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.59.

LMT stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.67. 20,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,003. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $387.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

