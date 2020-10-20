619 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 619 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,305 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $375.56 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $384.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $353.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.