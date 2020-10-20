Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,820,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the September 15th total of 9,960,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

AXAS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. 19,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,432. Abraxas Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20. The stock has a market cap of $368.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Abraxas Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 120.00%. The business had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abraxas Petroleum will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXAS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70,102 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 22.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,277,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 236,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,799 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 308,027 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

