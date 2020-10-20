Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACCD. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accolade from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Accolade presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Accolade stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85. Accolade has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $44.96.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accolade stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

