Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,023 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $2,237,950.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,018,630.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total value of $5,599,780.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,470 shares of company stock worth $34,289,308. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.10.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $495.20 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $489.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $237.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.