Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Increased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,437 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 6,598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,572,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,749 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Adobe by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $707,710,000 after acquiring an additional 799,163 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Adobe by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $806,703,000 after acquiring an additional 765,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,565,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $2,237,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,018,630.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,470 shares of company stock worth $34,289,308 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.10.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $498.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.