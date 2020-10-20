AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. William Blair upgraded AeroVironment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AeroVironment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average of $69.30. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.47 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 31.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 362.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

