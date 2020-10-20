AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives $43.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

In other AFLAC news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in AFLAC by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in AFLAC by 1.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 38,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AFLAC by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in AFLAC by 1.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 35,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 16.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.08. The stock had a trading volume of 49,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,687. AFLAC has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AFLAC will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

