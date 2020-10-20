Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Air France-KLM from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. HSBC cut Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($5.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($2.91). Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

