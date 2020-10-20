AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised AirNet Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

ANTE traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,891. AirNet Technology has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.

AirNet Technology Company Profile

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

