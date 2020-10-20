Albert D Mason Inc. Acquires 475 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,189,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 44.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,909 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 29.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,501,000 after buying an additional 1,019,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 742.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,487,000 after buying an additional 3,246,204 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.52. 15,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,027. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.81.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

