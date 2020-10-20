Albert D Mason Inc. Acquires New Stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 88,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 12.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Gladstone Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of GAIN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,197. The company has a market capitalization of $296.85 million, a P/E ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.36. Gladstone Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

