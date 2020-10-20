Albert D Mason Inc. Buys 185 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,480 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other news, CEO David Zalman purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,907,910. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average of $56.09. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $284.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

