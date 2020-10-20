Albert D Mason Inc. Buys 395 Shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.38. 1,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,156. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. The company has a market cap of $895.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.40. FB Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $40.33.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $136.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Research analysts expect that FB Financial Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $203,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $299,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,601,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,355,179.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32,500 shares of company stock worth $818,283. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

FBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

