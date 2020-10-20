Albert D Mason Inc. Buys 408 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,446 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 1.2% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on TD shares. BofA Securities lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. CSFB started coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NYSE TD traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $45.24. 59,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.589 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

