Albert D Mason Inc. Buys 410 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.13. 10,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on OMC. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

