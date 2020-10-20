Albert D Mason Inc. Buys 53 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 336,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,776,000 after acquiring an additional 258,030 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 846,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,295,000 after buying an additional 96,536 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,825,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.69.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.78. 10,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,991. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $207.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.41 and its 200 day moving average is $178.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

