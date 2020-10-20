Albert D Mason Inc. Buys 95 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.12. The company had a trading volume of 25,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,451. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.