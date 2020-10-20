Albert D Mason Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. owned 0.07% of LTC Properties worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 28,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

LTC Properties stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,661. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23. LTC Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.43.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.66). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 62.35%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

