Albert D Mason Inc. Grows Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. owned about 0.08% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.40. The stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,426. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $101.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

