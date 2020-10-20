Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. owned 0.18% of Gladstone Commercial worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 43.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 40.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 73,006 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 97,537 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

NASDAQ:GOOD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,908. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.85 million, a PE ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.46). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through June 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 186 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.