Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its position in Comcast by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 887,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,601,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,282 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.18.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $44.20. 172,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,297,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.