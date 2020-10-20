Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,313,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,241 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,789,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,019,000 after purchasing an additional 113,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,512,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,183,000 after purchasing an additional 43,210 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,412,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,043,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 16.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,182,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,068,000 after buying an additional 167,102 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,000. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $310.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.57. The company has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.38.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

