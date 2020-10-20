Albert D Mason Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Graco accounts for approximately 1.9% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $1,355,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 760.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Graco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after buying an additional 52,224 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 31.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 23,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 24.8% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

In related news, EVP Karen Park Gallivan sold 42,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $2,748,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 47,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,589,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 513,661 shares of company stock worth $28,795,974. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Graco in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.01. 7,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,181. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.54.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.