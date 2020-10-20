Albert D Mason Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 6.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 462.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $4,120,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,122,259.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $295,374.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,923.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,025 shares of company stock worth $4,713,775 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,352. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $122.44.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $699.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. As a group, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

